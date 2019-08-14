Home
SOUTHAM, Beverley Anne (Bev) 6th August 2019. Aged 65 years. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved wife of Geoff, loving mum of Rebecca and Daniel. Grandma to Ben, Elana, Sebastian and Oscar. Bev's relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 16th of August 2019. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019
