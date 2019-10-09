|
HEYCOX, Betty May 2nd October 2019. Late of Nelligen. Dearly loved wife of Ernie (dec), mother of Lindsay (dec), Trevor (dec), Jennifer, Judith, Dorothy and Tracey and their families. Beloved nan to her grandchildren and nanny moo to all her great children. Aged 89 years. "Forever in our Hearts" Betty's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Nicholas Church, Nelligen, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 11th of October 2019, followed by burial at the Nelligen Cemetery. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019