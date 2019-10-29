|
DOWNEY - BERYL DAWN. On Wednesday, 23rd October 2019 peacefully at Pioneer House, Mudgee. Late of 'Warrangatta' Hargraves. Dearly beloved wife of Raymond (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Margaret & Jim (dec), Kay & David, Gary & Deborah and Chris & Julie. Much loved Grams and Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 92 years "Loved and missed dearly" The relatives and friends of Mrs Beryl Downey are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Tuesday, 29th October 2019, commencing at 10.30 am. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Careflight may be made at the Service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019