MACDONALD - BERESFORD 'BERRY' Peacefully on Wednesday, 18th September 2019. Late of 'Allawah' Wollar Rd, Mudgee, formerly of Denham Court, NSW. Dearly beloved partner of Marian. Previous husband of Robin (deceased) and father to Philip, Susan, Alison and Lorna. Much loved brother of John and Robyn. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, nephews and nieces whose childhoods consisted of many wonderful holidays and adventures at his favourite place - the farm. Aged 82 years 'A life of integrity and originality needs no apology' The relatives and friends of Mr Berry Macdonald are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll on Monday, 30th September 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 24, 2019