LENNON - BARBARA ANN On Friday 4th October 2019 at Gulgong Hospital. Late of Goolma Road, Guntawang, formerly of Wyong, NSW. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry & Mark, Stephen & Theresa and Leeann & Jefferey. Loving Nan and Bubbles to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 81 years "Together again with her love.." The relatives and friends of Mrs Barbara Lennon are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong on Monday, 14th October 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019