ANTON BLAZEVIC


1939 - 2019
ANTON BLAZEVIC Notice
BLAZEVIC - ANTON "TONY". On Wednesday, 28th August 2019 at Pioneer House, Mudgee. Late of Frog Rock Road, Mudgee formerly of Blacktown and Croatia. Dearly beloved Husband of Anna. Aged 80 years The relatives and friends of Mr Tony Blazevic are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Wednesday 4th September 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
