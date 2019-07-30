|
STEMM - ANTHONY PAUL 'TONY' Suddenly on Monday, 15th July 2019 at Kandos. Late of Dunn Street Kandos, formerly of Warwick, QLD. Dearly beloved husband of Ellen. Loved father of TJ, Scott & Jeremy. Loving Grandad to his grandchildren. Aged 58 years "Forever in our hearts" The relatives and friends of Mr Tony Stemm are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Rylstone General Cemetery on Wednesday, 31st July 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Please meet at the Cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 30, 2019