|
|
Newman - Anthony Arthur "Tony". On Saturday, 2nd November 2019. Peacefully, at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of "Nealton", Collingwood. Dearly beloved husband of Ruth. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Rebecca, Jeremy and Ursula. Loving grandfather of Gabrielle, Brendan, Emily, Jim, Archie, Nicholas and Bridie. Much loved brother of Marian (dec), Jerome (dec), Michael, Louise, Bill and Roger. Aged 83 years "In Gods Hands" The relatives and friends of Mr Tony Newman are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Thursday, November 7, 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Following the Mass a Private Cremation will take place. No flowers by request. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019