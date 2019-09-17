|
|
VILE, Annette 15th September 2019 after long illness at Dubbo Base Hospital, late of Medley Street Gulgong. Much loved daughter of Casey & Von Vile (both dec). Sister and sister-in-law of Stephen & Debbie, Julie & David Shearer. A loved aunty and a cherished friend of Aunty June. Aged 61 years "It's not what we write, it's not what we say, It's how we remember you, in our own special way" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for The Late Annette Vile, which will take place at 2:00pm on Friday 20th September 2019 at Gulgong Lawn Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Sept. 17, 2019