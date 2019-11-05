Home
Anne Esther MCDONALD 1st November 2019 at Rylstone Aged Care, late of "Hillview" Rylstone. Beloved wife of George, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle & Murray, Craig & Carol, Ian & Sonja. Adored Nana of William & Matthew. Cherished sister of Ted (dec). Aged 85 years "It's not what we write, it's not we say, it's how we remember you in our own special way" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Anne McDonald, which will take place at 10:30am on Friday 8th November 2019 at St Malachy's Catholic Church, Rylstone. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Guide Dogs Association. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019
