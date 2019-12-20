|
MELVILLE, Angelika "Angie' Late of Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone. Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother to Nicole and Tommy. Loved grandmother, sister, sister-in-law of Lillian and her family. Aged 65 years 'Forever in our hearts' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Angie's Life which will take place at 10:30am on Monday 23rd December 2019 at St. James Anglican Church, Rylstone. After the Service a private cremation will be held. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Rural Fire Service. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 20, 2019