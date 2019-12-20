Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Anglican Church
Rylstone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelika MELVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelika MELVILLE

Add a Memory
Angelika MELVILLE Notice
MELVILLE, Angelika "Angie' Late of Bylong Valley Way, Rylstone. Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother to Nicole and Tommy. Loved grandmother, sister, sister-in-law of Lillian and her family. Aged 65 years 'Forever in our hearts' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Angie's Life which will take place at 10:30am on Monday 23rd December 2019 at St. James Anglican Church, Rylstone. After the Service a private cremation will be held. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Rural Fire Service. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelika's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -