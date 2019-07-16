Home
Amelia Helen MORRISON


1924 - 2019
Amelia Helen MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Amelia Helen "Millie" 11th July 2019 at Rylstone Aged Care, formerly of Louee Street, Rylstone & Nullo Mountain. Beloved wife of Manning (dec). Much loved mother of Darcy (dec) and Carolyn. Adored Nan of Lisa & Rebecca. Great Nan to Dennis, Nikki, Willem & Estella. A cherished sister, aunty, and friend. Aged 95 years "Selflessly committed to her family, friends and the Rylstone community' Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Millie Morrison, which will take place at 10:30am on Thursday 18th July 2019 at St. James Anglican Church, Rylstone. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Rylstone Aged Care. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 16, 2019
