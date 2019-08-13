Home
Allan Roy MILLER


1935 - 2019
Allan Roy MILLER Notice
MILLER, Allan Roy Passed away peacefully at home on 07.08.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Weston, originally from Mudgee Retired Butcher Beloved husband of IVY (dec). Loving father and father-in-law to LYNN & CHRIS (dec), KERRY & GLENN and GLENN. A dear grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved brother to BARRY, ERIC and GREG. Funeral Service in Kurri Kurri, NSW, Wednesday14.08.2019. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 (02) 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 13, 2019
