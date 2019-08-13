|
|
MILLER, Allan Roy Passed away peacefully at home on 07.08.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Weston, originally from Mudgee Retired Butcher Beloved husband of IVY (dec). Loving father and father-in-law to LYNN & CHRIS (dec), KERRY & GLENN and GLENN. A dear grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved brother to BARRY, ERIC and GREG. Funeral Service in Kurri Kurri, NSW, Wednesday14.08.2019. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 (02) 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Aug. 13, 2019