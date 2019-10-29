Home
SAUNDERS, Alfred ("Alf"). 23rd October 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Cassin Lane Mudgee. Beloved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Antony & Virginia, Julie & Christopher and Janet & Matt. Grandad to Rebecca, Caitlin, Brianna, Brett, Jessica, Madison, Ebony, Ryan and their partners. Grandy to Hazel, Lily and Regan. Loving brother to Maureen, Janet, Jean (dec.) and Roy (dec.), brother-in-law to Ann. Aged 81 years "A true gentleman, now flying high" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Alfred Saunders, which will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at Macquarie Valley Funeral Home, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Mudgee Hospital, Palliative Care. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019
