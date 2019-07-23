|
LYNCH, Alexis William 12th July 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Maitland Street, Wollar. Much loved son of Christopher & Kathleen (both dec). Cherished brother of Anthony and Moira (dec). Loved uncle. Aged 87 years "In God's Care" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for The Late Alexis Lynch, which will take place at 1:00pm on Monday 29th July 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee, thence for Mudgee Monumental Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 23, 2019