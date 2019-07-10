|
GREENFIELD, Alan John (John) 2nd July 2019. Aged 79 years. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of Gavin, Jane, Mark and Angela. Adored Pa to Rachel, Nicole, Mitchell, Heidi, Kitri and Coen. John's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday the 11th of July 2019. Narooma District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on July 10, 2019