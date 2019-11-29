|
SYKES - AAVO. On Sunday, 24th November 2019. Peacefully, at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Pioneer House formerly of Cooks Gap. Dearly beloved husband of Elly (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey, Debra and Martin and Tracy and Kevin Cleary. Loved Poppy of Brooke. Aged 84 years "Now with Mum" The relatives and friends of Mr Aavo Sykes are invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Privately Cremated. No flowers by request, donations to Parkinson's Australia may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019