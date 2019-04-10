Home
WADE, William Robert (Bob) Air Commodore (Rtd) 2nd April 2019. Late of Batemans Bay. Devoted husband of Lorna (dec), much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, John and Gaye, Geoffrey and Siew Imm, and Julie. Loving Pa to his grandchildren, partners and great-grandson. Aged 93 years. In God's care Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Batemans Bay Baptist Church, with a service commencing at 11:00am today, Wednesday the 10th of April 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bible Society of Australia. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 10, 2019
