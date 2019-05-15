|
PICKETT, William Keith (Keith) 23rd September 1939 - 12th May 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. A loved and cherished man. Keith's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 17th of May 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Dementia Australia, would be appreciated and can be made at the chapel on the day. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 15, 2019