COX - WILLIAM Suddenly on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at Ullamalla. Late of Menah Ave Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Ruth. Loved father and father in law of Christina & Laurie and Bernie. Loving Pop to Amelia, Ethan, Jocelyn and Adrian. Aged 76 years "Gone fishing" The relatives and friends of Mr William Cox are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Lawson Room, Eastaugh & Carroll on Friday, 7 June 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 4, 2019
