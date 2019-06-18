|
CHAPMAN, Wallace John. 16th June 2019, late of Minnesota Road Hamlyn Terrace and formerly of Mudgee. Beloved husband of Thelma, dearly loved father of Kasey, Dianne, Mark (dec.) and Yen.Adored Pop of Monica, Emma and David. Aged 90 years "Forever in our Hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Wallace Chapman, which will take place at 9:00am on Friday 21st June 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 18, 2019