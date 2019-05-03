Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Stanley THOMAS


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Victor Stanley THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Victor Stanley 30th April 2019 peacefully at home, late of Mudgee Street Rylstone. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Linda & Leon, Wendy & Becky, Allisan & Stephen. Proud & loving Grandad of Rowan, Grace, Jamie, Joseph & Katrina. Best friend and brother-in-law of Roger. Life long friend of Jo & Barry Neale. Aged 80 years "To live in the Hearts of those we love is to live forever" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Vic. The service will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The McGrath Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices