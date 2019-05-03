|
THOMAS, Victor Stanley 30th April 2019 peacefully at home, late of Mudgee Street Rylstone. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Linda & Leon, Wendy & Becky, Allisan & Stephen. Proud & loving Grandad of Rowan, Grace, Jamie, Joseph & Katrina. Best friend and brother-in-law of Roger. Life long friend of Jo & Barry Neale. Aged 80 years "To live in the Hearts of those we love is to live forever" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Vic. The service will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The McGrath Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 3, 2019