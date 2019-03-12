|
BUTLER - VERONICA FRANCES On Tuesday 5 March 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Ridge Road, Cooks Gap. Dearly beloved wife of Harry. Loved mother of Greg, David, Jodie and Benjamin. Loving Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 69 years "loved and missed by all her family" The relatives and friends of Mrs Veronica Butler are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong on Thursday, 14 March, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 12, 2019