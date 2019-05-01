Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
CHAPEL OF THE BROULEE MEMORIAL GARDENS CREMATORIUM
195 BROULEE ROAD
View Map
BASON, Valerie May (Val) Aged 86 years - 26th April 2019 at Surf Beach. Dearly loved wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott, Mark and Denise. Cherished Nana of Lauren, Sam and Bella. Sister of Joyce (dec.) and Marilyn. A much loved and sadly missed special woman Val's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Friday the 3rd of May 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 1, 2019
