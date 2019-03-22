|
|
CUNNINGHAM, Una Theresa 21.3.2019 at Wenonah Lodge Gulgong, formerly of Bowman St Gulgong. Beloved wife of Ken (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Bruce, Lynn & Joe, Lee & Jan. Adored Nan and Great Nan. Aged 94 years "God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Una Cunningham. The service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Gulgong General Cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, to Wenonah Lodge at the Service. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019