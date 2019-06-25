|
|
ROBINSON - STANLEY LAWRENCE On Thursday 20, June 2019 at Kanandah, Mudgee after a long illness. Formerly of Mortimer Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Martje (dec). Loved father and father in law of Juliana and Robert Heslop. Loving grandfather of Dylan, Ryan and Liam. Great-grandfather of their families. Dear brother of Mrs Dorothy Birchall. Aged 91 years "Off cycling somewhere now" The relatives and friends of Mr Stanley Robinson are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets Mudgee on Thursday 27 June, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 25, 2019