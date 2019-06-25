|
|
Maynard, Shirley May On Friday June 21, 2019. Peacefully, at Kanandah Aged Care, Mudgee late of Inglis Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of David. Loved mother of Warranha, Robert, Glen, Christine, Clinton and Warwick (dec). Loving grandmother and great-grandmother to their families. Aged 77 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Shirley Maynard are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Mudgee General Cemetery on Friday, 28 June, 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Please meet at the Cemetery. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 25, 2019