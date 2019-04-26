|
FROST, Sharon Therese 22nd April 2019. Late of Gulgong. A much loved Sister and Auntie. Loved by Bob and all who knew her, a cherished and true friend who will be sadly missed. Aged 67 years "A tender thought that brings a tear A silent wish that you were here" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Sharon's Life which will commence at 12 noon on Monday 29th April 2019 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 26, 2019