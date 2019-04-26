Home
Services
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon FROST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Therese FROST

Notice Condolences

Sharon Therese FROST Notice
FROST, Sharon Therese 22nd April 2019. Late of Gulgong. A much loved Sister and Auntie. Loved by Bob and all who knew her, a cherished and true friend who will be sadly missed. Aged 67 years "A tender thought that brings a tear A silent wish that you were here" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Sharon's Life which will commence at 12 noon on Monday 29th April 2019 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Gulgong. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices