SZOKIL, Shane Richard "Mr Miyagi" 25th April 2019. Late of Cox Street Mudgee and formerly of Kandos. Beloved husband of Sueann, adored father of Sharnie, Shiann, Shaylee and Samantha. Loved son-in-law of Shane McQuiggin. Best mate & brother of choice to Elvis Norris. Shane will be sadly missed by the Mudgee community and surrounding areas. Aged 39 years "Shane you never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved and those you loved remember." Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Shane. The service will commence at 11:00am on Monday 13th May, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. After the Service the cortege will proceed to the Rylstone General Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 7, 2019