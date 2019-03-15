|
WALSH - ROBYN On Wednesday 13 March 2019 at Kanandah Hostel. Late of McGregor Place Mudgee, formerly of Berry NSW. Dearly beloved wife of Colin. Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandma and nan to all her family. Aged 73 years "you are my sunshine" The relatives and friends of Mrs Robyn Walsh are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Lawson Room, Eastaugh & Carroll on Tuesday, 19 March 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Kanandah Hostel may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019