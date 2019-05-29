Home
Robert WILKE

Robert WILKE Notice
WILKE, Robert (Joe) 24th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved father of Adam and Jamie, father in-law of Nicole. Adored poppy of Krista, Gemma and Jordan. Aged 69 years. Joe's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 31st of May 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 29, 2019
