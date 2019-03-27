Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
LOFTUS, Robert Francis ("Bobby") 24th March 2019 at Batemans Bay District Hospital, late of Catalina. Dearly loved husband of Miriam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Linda, Michael and Amanda, Sarah and John. Cherished grandfather of William, Sophia, Edwin, Amelia and Eva. Loved friend of Indy. Aged 71 years. REST IN PEACE Robert's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held in St Bernards Catholic Church, Calton Road, Batehaven, with a service commencing at 12:00pm on Tuesday the 2 nd of April 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and can be made at the church on the day. Followed by A Private Cremation. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 27, 2019
