ROBERT ALAN RUDD 'BOB' 23.2.1943 ~ 11.6.2019 Late of 'Misty Hollows', Cuttagee. Husband of Karen for 45 years. Father of Snebjorn, Katrin, Helgi (decd) and Nina. Grandfather of Frederik. Karen and Family are most grateful for the care shown Bob by all the Emergency Services at this difficult time. The funeral and Masonic Service for the late Mr Bob Rudd will be held in the Clavering Park Crematorium Chapel, Wolumla at 11.00a.m., Saturday 29th June 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from June 21 to June 26, 2019