RICHARDSON, Richard John "Rick" 30th March 2019, late of Charles Lester Place, Mudgee and formerly of Hornsby, Narrabri, Broken Hill and Helensburgh. Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Stephen and Paul. Adored Grandad of Danielle, Harry and Brayden. A cherished brother and uncle to Jim (dec.), Julie and Lee (dec) and their families. Aged 74 years "We have so many happy memories You will be forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Rick. The service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 8th April 2019 at Mudgee Golf Club. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Heart Foundation. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 5, 2019