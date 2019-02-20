|
Brigadier Richard Peter BADMAN, Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO). Aged 82 yrs. Late of Narooma. Passed peacefully at Estia Health 10th February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Michael, Margaret, Robert and their families. Loved Grandpa of Thomas, Lucy, Zachary, Zoe, Tobias, Oscar and Arthur. Affectionate brother of David. Peter's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Friday the 22nd of February 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Alzheimer's NSW would be appreciated and may be made on the day. Narooma District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019