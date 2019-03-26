Home
REGINALD CUMMING


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
REGINALD CUMMING Notice
CUMMING - REGINALD "KEITH" On Thursday 21 March 2019 at Kanandah Hostel, Mudgee. Late of Lawson Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Val (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Janette, Jillian and Bruce. Loving Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years Privately Cremated. The relatives and friends of Mr Keith Cumming are invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee on Friday, March 29, 2019, commencing at 12.30pm. No flowers by request, donations to the Stroke Foundation may be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 26, 2019
