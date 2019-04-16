|
STOUT, Raymond Leslie "Ray" 13th April 2019. Late of McLachlan Street Kandos. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Lee & Michael, Robert & Wendy, and Steven. Adored Pa of Emily, Katelyn, Erin, Nicola, Abby & William. A cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Aged 80 years "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Raymond Stout, which will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 17th April 2019 at St Laurence's Anglican Church, Kandos. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Make A Wish Foundation. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 16, 2019