MENCHIN - RAYMOND CLAUDE On Wednesday, 19 June 2019 unexpectedly at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Cox Street Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Nellie (dec). Loved father and father in law of Donald & Barbara, Kelvin & Lyn and David & Jayne. Loving grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Aged 95 years "At the cricket" The relatives and friends of Mr Raymond Menchin are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
