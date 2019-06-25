Home
Phyllis Hilda ARCHER


Phyllis Hilda Archer 20th June 2019. Late of Opal Nursing Home Mudgee, formerly of Adams Street, Mudgee. Beloved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret & Ian, Susan, John & Michelle, James & Robyn, Lynette & Bill, Anthony & Marion, Danielle & Alan. Granny to her beautiful grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchild. Aged 87 years "You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. You left the sweetest memories, for all of us to hold" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Mass to Celebrate the Life of Phyllis Archer, which will take place at 2:00pm on Friday 28th June 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Research into Dementia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 25, 2019
