CAIRNEY, Peter 9th April 2019 at Estia Health, Dalmeny, late of, Broulee. Dearly loved Partner of Janette, father and father-in-law of Peter and Karen, Craig and Olaf, Shane and Kellie. Much loved Pop to Ashleigh, Josh, Zac, Mikayla and Liam. Aged 74 years. Peter's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at Broulee Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Thursday the 18th of April 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2019