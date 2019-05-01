|
|
LLOYD, Penelope Gay (Penny) Late of Broulee. Loving mother of Petrina, mother in-law of Douglas adored Nanna of Liam, Tom and James. Aged 72 Penny's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Johns Anglican Church, Moruya, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Thursday the 2nd of May 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Access to Peace Gardens, St Johns Church would be appreciated and can by made at the church on the day. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 1, 2019