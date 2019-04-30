Home
WATERHOUSE, Patrick John (Pat) Passed surrounded by his loved ones 24th April, 2019. Beloved husband of Maree (deceased) and loved partner of Merlita. A great Dad of Mitchell and Alexandra, Christie, Rachael. Treasured son of Betty and John (deceased). Aged 55 years Lovingly remembered. Prayers will be offered for Pat on Friday, 3rd May, 2019 at Mary Mother of Mercy Chapel, Barnet Avenue, Rookwood at 2pm. Please meet at the Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be personally made to The Australian Cancer Council. Ph 02 9609 3933



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 30, 2019
