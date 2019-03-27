|
MOONEY, Patricia Marlene 18th March 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec), mother of Brett, Leanne and Sharyn, mother in-law of Mick and Brett. Adored Nan of Gemima, Curtly, Abbi, Ashlie and Kayde. Aged 80 years. Patricia's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Moruya, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 29th of March 2019, followed by interment at Moruya Cemetery. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 27, 2019