LEONARD - PATRICIA MAUD "PAT" On Tuesday 19 March 2019. At Pioneer House, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Leo (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Anthony Kurtz, Gary and Debbie, Kim and John Tym, Toni and Shaun Morse. Loving Nanny to Adam and Daniel, Brenton, Ryan and Amy, Rohan and Erin, Lachlan and Patrick. Great Nan to Logan, Hayden, Chelsea, Leah and Isabel. Aged 84years "Loved and missed by all" The relatives and friends of Mrs Pat Leonard are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Monday, March 25, 2019, commencing at 1.30 pm. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019