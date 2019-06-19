Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive MORIARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive MORIARTY


1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Olive MORIARTY Notice
OLIVE MAY MORIARTY 2nd November 1921 to 10th June 2019 A grand lady and matriarch, highly respected by all who knew her, many of whom dined heartily at her Myamba Parade table. We thought that she would go on forever and in many ways she will in her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. There will be a private cremation and a later occasion at the home of her daughter Elizabeth Fleming where her ashes will be placed in the garden near those of her late husband John. The family would like to thank all who assisted her in her later years, including but not limited to the local Ambulance Service, Police, taxis, the staff at Coles, Pharmacy, Batemans Bay Hospital, Maranatha, Banksia & all of the other kind people who had an hour or two to converse with her. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.