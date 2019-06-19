OLIVE MAY MORIARTY 2nd November 1921 to 10th June 2019 A grand lady and matriarch, highly respected by all who knew her, many of whom dined heartily at her Myamba Parade table. We thought that she would go on forever and in many ways she will in her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. There will be a private cremation and a later occasion at the home of her daughter Elizabeth Fleming where her ashes will be placed in the garden near those of her late husband John. The family would like to thank all who assisted her in her later years, including but not limited to the local Ambulance Service, Police, taxis, the staff at Coles, Pharmacy, Batemans Bay Hospital, Maranatha, Banksia & all of the other kind people who had an hour or two to converse with her. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.







Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019