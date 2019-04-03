|
|
LEE, Neville Robert (Bodgie) 27th March 2019 at Moruya District Hospital, late of North Narooma and formerly Canberra. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Laura, loving father and step-dad of Tracey, Robert, Tamara, Leane and Fiona. Loving grandfather and adored great- grandpop. Much loved son, brother and friend. Bodgie's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Narooma Golf Club (Sylvia Donohoe Lounge), with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 5th of April 2019, followed by a private cremation. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Moruya Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated and may be made on the day. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 3, 2019