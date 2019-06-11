|
PETCHELL, Neil John 5th June 2019. Late of Henry Bayly Drive, Mudgee and formerly of Gulgong. Beloved partner of Kerry, much loved father and father-in-law of Jai & Cheree, Nick, and Michelle. Adored Poppa of Nicole, Bella & Kiarrah. Cherished son of Tony & Peg (dec). Loved brother of Mark, Justine, Leon, Michaela, their partners and families. Aged 64 years "No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts, you will always be there" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Neil. The service will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at Gulgong Monumental Cemetery, Gulgong. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Palliative Care Nurses, Mudgee. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 11, 2019