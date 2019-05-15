Home
WRIGHT, Myra Isobel Anne 12th May 2019. Aged 82 years. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (dec), loving mum of Mandy, Clem (dec) and Jaimie. Sister to Suzanne. Grandma to 9 and great grandma to 8. Myra's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 12:30pm on Monday the 20th of May 2019, followed by interment at the Narooma Cemetery. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 15, 2019
