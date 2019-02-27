Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred THORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred THORNE

Notice Condolences

Mildred THORNE Notice
THORNE, Mildred 21st February 2019. Aged 94 years at Opal Aged Care Denhams Beach. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Anita and David. Grandmother of Christopher and Jason. Great grandmother of Madison and Matthew and great great grandmother of Peyton Anita. Mildred's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday the 28th February 2019. Together Again Forever With Her Only Love Les Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.