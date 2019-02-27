|
THORNE, Mildred 21st February 2019. Aged 94 years at Opal Aged Care Denhams Beach. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Anita and David. Grandmother of Christopher and Jason. Great grandmother of Madison and Matthew and great great grandmother of Peyton Anita. Mildred's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday the 28th February 2019. Together Again Forever With Her Only Love Les Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019