Mila BANDUR

Mila BANDUR Notice
BANDUR, Mila 10th May 2019 at her Home Batemans Bay, formerly of Queanbeyan. Dearly loved wife of Drago. Beautiful mother of Gordana, Ivan (dec) and Iva (dec). Devoted and beloved Baba. Aged 78 years. NOW RESTING IN GOD'S HEAVENLY PEACE Mila's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, Batehaven, with a 9.00am Rosary also a 10.30am Croatian Rosary, followed by a Requiem Mass commencing at 11:00am on Saturday the 18th of May 2019, followed by interment at the Broulee Lawn Cemetery, Broulee. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 15, 2019
